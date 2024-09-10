All you need to know about the mystery girl Salman Khan's brother Sohail is said to be dating

Bollywood actor and Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan married fashion designer Seema Sajdeh in 1998. They soon became proud parents of their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. They did, however, end their marriage after 24 years of joy. The ex-couple filed for divorce on May 13, 2022. Sohail appears to have found love again, as he was recently sighted with a mysterious girl. On September 9, 2024, Sohail Khan was seen at a posh restaurant in Mumbai and the actor looked smart in a blue t-shirt and grey joggers. He acknowledged the photographers before exiting the restaurant and sitting in his car. Later, he was joined by a mysterious girl sitting in the car's backseat. The lady chose a black shirt and pants. Sohail was spotted speaking with the lady while the paparazzi recorded their video.

Also read: Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral

The video

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's divorce

Seema Sajdeh was formerly madly in love with Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan. Back then, their love story read like a fairy tale. However, because of compatibility concerns, Seema ended her 24-year marriage to Sohail Khan in 2022. Though the couple has divorced, they are doing an excellent job of co-parenting their sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.

Latest Videos