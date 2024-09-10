Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All you need to know about the mystery girl Salman Khan's brother Sohail is said to be dating

    On September 9, 2024, Sohail Khan was seen at a posh restaurant in Mumbai with a mystery and they are believed to be dating. 

    All you need to know about the mystery girl Salman Khan's brother Sohail is said to be dating RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Bollywood actor and Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan married fashion designer Seema Sajdeh in 1998. They soon became proud parents of their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. They did, however, end their marriage after 24 years of joy. The ex-couple filed for divorce on May 13, 2022. Sohail appears to have found love again, as he was recently sighted with a mysterious girl. On September 9, 2024, Sohail Khan was seen at a posh restaurant in Mumbai and the actor looked smart in a blue t-shirt and grey joggers. He acknowledged the photographers before exiting the restaurant and sitting in his car. Later, he was joined by a mysterious girl sitting in the car's backseat. The lady chose a black shirt and pants. Sohail was spotted speaking with the lady while the paparazzi recorded their video.

    Also read: Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral

    The video

    Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's divorce

    Seema Sajdeh was formerly madly in love with Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan. Back then, their love story read like a fairy tale. However, because of compatibility concerns, Seema ended her 24-year marriage to Sohail Khan in 2022. Though the couple has divorced, they are doing an excellent job of co-parenting their sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral RKK

    Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral

    'Main maasi ban gayi': Rakhi Sawant shops for Deepika Padukone's daughter in Dubai, Fans applaud her kindness RTM

    ‘Main maasi ban gayi’: Rakhi Sawant shops for Deepika Padukone’s daughter in Dubai, Fans applaud her kindness

    She could not adapt adapt, it got messy....', Badshah REVEALS why he divorced ex-wife Jasmine Masih ATG

    'She could not adapt adapt, it got messy....', Badshah REVEALS why he divorced ex-wife Jasmine Masih

    Aishwarya Rai's ultimate mom moment: "Nothing matters more than Aaradhya... her father, grandfather..." RTM

    Aishwarya Rai’s ultimate mom moment: "Nothing matters more than Aaradhya... her father, grandfather…"

    Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital after baby girl's birth- WATCH ATG

    Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital after baby girl's birth- WATCH

    Recent Stories

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700 gcw

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700

    Pandemic fallout: Girls' brains aged faster than boys' during Covid lockdown, new research reveals

    Pandemic fallout: Girls’ brains aged faster than boys' during Covid lockdown, new research reveals

    [SEE PICS] Priyanka Chopra slays in a bold black cocktail dress; Turning up the heat in New York RTM

    [SEE PICS] Priyanka Chopra slays in a bold black cocktail dress; Turning up the heat in New York

    Pranayama to Sukhasana: 5 Yoga asanas to boost breathing and respiratory health NTI

    Pranayama to Sukhasana: 5 Yoga asanas to boost breathing and respiratory health

    Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral RKK

    Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon