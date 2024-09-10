Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral

    Ananya Panday attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School before being enrolled at the University of Southern California.

    Actress Ananya Panday is one of today's most prominent actors in the film industry and is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and his Bhavana Panday. The star youngster frequently makes headlines for her personal and professional lives. Ananya attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School before being enrolled at the University of Southern California. And now we have a video of her graduation ceremony at DAIS.

    In the video, the presenter introduced Ananya Panday's name and invited her to the stage. He mentioned that the 25-year-old was planning to attend the University of Southern California to study communication. As Ananya approached to accept her certificate, Nita congratulated her and shook hands. While Ananya wore her graduation cap and coat, Nita looked stunning in a white suit.

    Ananya's USC admission

    Ananya Panday previously stated that she applied for further education and was accepted by the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. However, while she was filming for her first film, Student Of The Year 2, she had to obtain a deferment twice. However, Ananya could only postpone her admittance twice. She had abandoned the idea of attending university and opted to pursue a career in acting.

