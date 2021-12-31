  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt share a hot and unseen photo of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, check out

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the hottest pairs of the film industry. Ahead of new year, the actress posted an unseen photo of her boyfriend. Check out the same here.
     

    Alia Bhatt share a hot and unseen photo of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, check out
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 11:13 PM IST
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest pairs of the Bollywood industry. There is no denying on this fact. The pair often makes heads turn with their snaps on social media. Lately, the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport as they were heading for their vacation. A few hours before 2022 rings, the actress posted a few cute photos of herself with RK and wildlife and wished her sea of followers a happy new year.

    No one knows where the pair have headed for their vacation, but the carousel of pictures is fantastic. She captioned the post as, "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile... Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year."

    As seen in the first photo, Alia is posing at the camera and giving and smiling. She has donned the no-makeup look and looked gorgeous as ever. In the next shot, her beau Ranbir Kapoor is seen drinking from a wine cup. She also posted photos of giraffes and lions in the wild, followed by a snap of the jungle.  

    The post got a lot of comments from their friends. Arjun Kapoor commented saying, "#nadaanparindeys." Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor sent two heart emojis, whereas Soni Razdan wrote, "Wise words my darling."

    On the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi that has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reportedly, the actress was very interested in showing her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi to her beloved Ranbir Kapoor. But reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not allow her to do the same. He had a no pre-screening rule which he had also implied when he was directing Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor's Sawariya movie.   

    Also read: Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    A source close to Bollywood said that "Alia is very proud of what she has achieved in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has moved away completely from her comfort zone to play a coldblooded mean murderous nasty woman. Bhansali's team thinks she will win a National award for her performance. Alia is eager to show the film to her loved ones. But its looks like she will have to wait until the film's release on February 18, 2022."  Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir.

    Also read: Christmas 2021: Alia Bhatt, Kim Sharma and other celebs party hard

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 11:13 PM IST
