Christmas 2021: Alia Bhatt, Kim Sharma and other celebs party hard

Here's how your favourite stars like Kim Sharma, Alia Bhatt and many more celebrated Christmas. Take a look at their posts right here.



On Christmas eve, Alia Bhatt was seen waiting for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as the duo had headed to Alia's sisters home for Christmas celebration. Going by the photos, it looks like they had a close-knit function and the family was seen enjoying to the fullest. In the photo, Alia was seen wearing a red tube dress while her sister Shaheen looked amazing in a green dress.

In one picture, the mother and the daughter were seen sharing a cute smile as the camera captured them. Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, was also present at the bash.

To talk about Ranbir and Alia's personal life, news about their marriage surfaced online. As per reports, the couple is all set to get married in 2022. Although, there has not been any official confirmation related to the same.

