Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

In the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan celebrated his birthday in advance along with the team of RRR that had come there for the promotions of the film.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be turning 56 on Monday, December 27. His fans, like each year, are excited for their favourite superstar. Even before his birthday, Salman Khan did a pre-birthday celebration with the team of RRR on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Rama Charan and RRR’s director, SS Rajamouli had arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss to promote their film.

Salman Khan’s pre-birthday celebrations were extra special as Alia Bhatt sang the birthday song for him in her melodious voice. She was joined by the RRR team members on stage. SS Rajamouli had brought a birthday cake for Salman as a small present for the actor from the RRR team.

To make Salman Kahn’s birthday a little more special, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants had planned a surprise for the actor. All the housemates gave a powerful performance on Salman’s superhit songs, bringing a huge smile to the birthday boy’s face. In the special episode, Salman Khan did the hook step of the famous ‘Nacho Nacho’ dance with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.

There were many more hilarious moments on the show between the show’s host Salman Khan and the RRR team. Apart from the ‘Nacho Nacho’ dances, the highlight of the episode was South’s one of the biggest filmmakers, SS Rajamouli expressing his will to direct Salman Khan. The actor also instantly obliged his request as SS Rajamouli made Salman act in a hilarious scene.

During this, Alia Bhatt played the role of SS Rajamouli’s DoP. Ram Charan and Jr NTR were also part of the epic scene but later sit aside, just to spectate the hilarious drama between Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.

SS Rajmouli’s RRR is slated for a release on January 07. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead, and also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the film will be released in multiple languages across the country.