Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Pali Hill house: All you need to know about couple's 8-story 'Krishna Raj bungalow'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are to move into their new house with Neetu Kapoor by December 2023. The renowned Krishna Raj house has been undergoing renovations for some time.

The luxurious Krishna Raj Bungalow on Pali Hill has been under refurbishment and construction for over three years and is about to finish. According to speculations, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will move into their new house with Neetu Kapoor and their daughter Raha before the end of this year. The inside construction has reportedly already begun.

According to media reports, a source told, “Kaam zor shor se chal raha hai. The big news is that the interior work has started. A new boundary wall also will be made soon." According to the portal, the family might move into their refurbished home by December 2023 or January 2024.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor purchased a home on Pali Hill in 1980 and called it Krishna Raj, after Rishi's parents, Raj and Krishna Kapoor. They destroyed the cottage and replaced it with a high-rise structure a few years ago. "Neetu's family is looking forward to coming and settling down in KrishnaRaj," the news portal said, before adding, "Neetu and Alia have increased their inspection rounds since the interiors started." When it's finished, it'll be a terrific location to stay."

The fresh new Krishna Raj house has been transformed into an 8-story high-rise. One of the floors would be Neetu Kapoor's house, while another will be for Ranbir, Alia, and their kid. When Raha is ready for her space, she will have one level. When Ranbir's sister Riddhima and her daughter visit, they can stay on the fourth floor.

Other levels will be dedicated to relaxation (including a swimming pool) and an office floor where Alia, Ranbir, and Neetu can hear script narrations. The much-missed Rishi Kapoor will also have a particular spot in the new luxurious tower residence, which will house three generations of one renowned family.