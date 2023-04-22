Eid 2023: Shah Rukh Khan greets hundreds of fans outside his residence Mannat, WATCH VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen saying salaam and namaste to his beloved fans and supporters and even blowing kisses to them on the special occasion of Eid.

When Shah Rukh Khan appeared in front of his admirers on Saturday to greet them, he had the loveliest present for them in honour of Eid. Like every year, a swarm of admirers gathered outside of SRK's opulent home Mannat to get a glimpse of King Khan this year as well.

SRK can never refuse to satiate his fans' needs. He then went outside as part of the yearly tradition, and his supporters' reactions were undoubtedly overwhelming. As his fans gathered outside his house for Eid-ul-Fitr, SRK was seen stepping outside Mannat and greeting them. He made sure everyone got an excellent view of their idol by waving to them when they were all posed proudly on the platform next to his fence. In his trademark white cargo pants and t-shirt, SRK looked his most laid-back. He waved at the crowd, said salaam and namaste to them, and even gave them a kiss.

He also tweeted, "So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak."

The mob outside SRK's house can be heard shouting and hooting in delight as he greets his fans in pictures and videos that have gone viral online.

Professional front: On the work front, the Badshah of Bollywood began the year on a high note when his movie "Pathaan" went on to become the biggest hit in the nation. After a lengthy absence of four years, SRK made his comeback to the big screen, and the reception he received for "Pathaan" was well worth the wait. The movie eventually made over Rs 1000 crore in worldwide box office revenue, with more than Rs 500 crore alone in India.

In Atlee's upcoming film "Jawan," SRK will play the lead role and don a never-before-seen costume. The film also features Nayanthara, a leading lady in the South Asian cinema industry. Deepika Padukone is said to make a special cameo in it. Additionally, Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani are working on the film "Dunki." In addition to this, Salman Khan's upcoming film "Tiger 3" will feature SRK in a little but significant role.

