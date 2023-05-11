Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt is India's 1st Gucci global ambassador; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar praise her

    Alia Bhatt, who has proved her mettle as an actress and producer, has been named the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci. She took to Instagram to share the big news.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 11, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt has landed a fantastic agreement with the Italian luxury fashion label Gucci following her Met Gala 2023 debut. According to a report, the company named her their first Indian Global Ambassador today. The actress will make her first public appearance as the company's newest global ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, which will be held in Seoul the following week. Gyeongbokgung Palace in the city will serve as the venue. The fashion house will celebrate 25 years in the nation at the presentation. 

    "I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me, and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci," she wrote on Instagram. Her fans and celebs from Bollywood were proud of her.

    Recently, the actress turned her eyebrows while wearing a Gucci shirt and a blazer specially designed by the Kanika Goyal label. In her tweet, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar used the emojis for fire, acclaim, and hearts. 

    The Met Gala debut of Alia Bhatt: The actress made her Met Gala debut in 2023 wearing a white outfit adorned with pearls. She gave off big princess feelings while wearing an exquisite Prabal Gurung gown. Supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal ensemble served as the inspiration for her dress. She added matching gloves and earrings to complete the look. With her hair pulled back and parted in the middle, Alia looks stylish. 

    Work Front: There are some intriguing projects Alia Bhatt has coming up at work. After Brahmastra, the actress will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alongside Ranveer Singh, she will appear in the film. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in significant roles.

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
