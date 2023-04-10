Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Style icon Urfi Javed gives clarification on her controversial 'Ranbir bhaad me jaye' remark

    Urfi Javed post giving a statement like 'Ranbir bhaad me jaaye' has made her way to the headlines. Taking to her IG stories, the global style icon and DIY queen has given her clarification. Read on.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    We all know Urfi Javed is a self-made woman of substance and a renowned global Indian style icon who is loved and admired by the biggest fashion designers in the industry as they really love her quirky and eclectic sartorial choices and also vouch for her to be their muse and icon for launching their clothing line or products.

    Urfi Javed is currently one of the most admired fashion divas globally. Many designers in the industry make her their number-one choice for their couture to get launched. She's recently been the talk of the town because of Bollywood celebrities' praise for her style choices.

    ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed becomes only Indian-style icon to be followed by Pop star Karol G; is quirky collab on cards?

    The diva, flashing back and forth in the headlines for her appearances at fashion shows a few days ago, got spotted at a party of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She also attended the store launch of designers Shantanu and Nikhil recently.

    But, during a conversation between Kareena Kapoor and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor on What Women Want Season 4, Kareena Kapoor asked bollywood star Ranbir a question related to Urfi Javed's sartorial choices being yay or nay and Ranbir honestly said he does not like her fashion sense and also labeled it as disgusting. Reacting to this statement, Urfi Javed, in a recent interview, mentioned Ranbir can go to hell and said, "Ranbir bhaad me jaye."

    Now clarifying her statement, Urfi Javed took to her IG account and posted a long caption and story. In the story, she mentioned, "I never said this. I was joking, k Ranbir bhaad me jaye. Kareena ne tareef kar di ab. I was being sarcastic, sarcasm, and humour. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view. I didn't find anything malicious in his statement. Sach me bhaad me jaane ko nahi bola meine."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    ALSO READ: 'Environment Day' is on June 5, trolls remind Urfi Javed after style icon shocks in eco-friendly blue blazer

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
