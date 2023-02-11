Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi show some SEXY moves in 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe'; netizens tag Twinkle Khanna-WATCH

    Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar, also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. Akshay has teamed with Nora Fatehi for an Instagram reel on the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe from his upcoming movie.

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi show some SEXY moves in 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe'; netizens tag Twinkle Khanna-WATCH
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar is preparing for the release of his next flick, Selfiee. The Raj Mehta-directed film will be released in theatres on February 24. Now, just days before the film's premiere, Akshay has teamed up with Nora Fatehi for a short video based on the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe from his forthcoming flick. The celebrity may be seen romancing Nora Fatehi in the short film. "This is how Nora Fatehi can transform any feeling into burning flames. "How do you feel about Kudiyee Ni Teri?" Along with the video, Akshay Kumar sent a letter.

    The dancing video was shot beneath a corridor of a historic bridge by the actors. While Akshay piled on the swag in an all-black baggy ensemble, Nora Fatehi drew attention with her brilliant neon green gown. In the video, the two stars 'vibed' together, surprising audiences with their hot chemistry. However, a few fans jokedly labelled Akshay's wife, novelist Twinkle Khanna, in the comments section.

    Also Read: Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

    “Twinkle Khanna wants to know your location,” a fan jokingly wrote, while another one added, “Tag kro twinkle mam ko.” Many went on to laud Akshay Kumar for his on-screen energy. One of them remarked, “Akshay sir aaj bhi aap young actor ko takkar dete ho energy mai.” Watch the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Tanishk Bagchi reworked The PropheC and Zahrah Khan's Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe for Selfiee, adding a few additional lyrics. Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar, also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The film is a Hindi version of the Malayalam film Driving License, directed by Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mrunal Thakur makes a cameo in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe.

    Also Read: Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    “I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven’t done something like this earlier, and the set vibe was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shotting for a few days for the song was a special experience. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the song,” Mrunal Thakur said in an interview.

    Besides Selfiee, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
