Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi perform to 'Oo Antava', get trolled for copying Allu Arjun-Samantha's dance steps

However, it did opposite when Akshay and Nora performed the same in Dallas as part of their US tour.

While they danced to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rising, Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi lit up the stage. As part of their US tour, Akshay and Nora were playing in Dallas.

Akshay Kumar, along with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Nora, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben, have participated on the The Entertainers concert tour in the United States. The Entertainers' voyage began on March 3 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

While Akshay and Nora wowed the audience with their dazzling performance, netizens were not thrilled and blasted them out for stealing Allu Arjun and Samantha's hook move from the song. One user said, “Successfully ruined the music video."

Another one wrote, “Cringe. So much people resort to cheap tactics to become hit. Thank god, I am a Salman Khan…" “They can’t match with Samantha and Allu Arjun," a third user said. “Pathetic dance performance. Not even near to the original dance by Samantha and Allu Arjun," a fourth one commented. “What a vulgar dance," posted another user.

However, Nora’s fans called her a “phenomenal performer." One fan said, “Such a talented and gifted performer, Nora is absolutely amazing." Another one wrote, “NO ONE CAN BEAT NORA SHE IS THE BEST."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun wowed everyone in Pushpa: The Rising with their sensual dance number Oo Antava. Even before the film's debut, the song became a hit. Both reviewers and spectators praised Samantha's dazzling manoeuvres throughout the song. According to reports, Pushpa's lead actor Allu Arjun personally persuaded Samantha to feature in Oo Antava. She is said to have demanded Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song.

