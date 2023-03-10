Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi perform to 'Oo Antava', get trolled for copying Allu Arjun-Samantha's dance steps

    In 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun wowed everyone in Pushpa: The Rising with their sensual dance song Oo Antava. However, it did opposite when Akshay and Nora performed the same in Dallas as part of their US tour.
     

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi perform to 'Oo Antava', get trolled for copying Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance steps RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    While they danced to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rising, Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi lit up the stage. As part of their US tour, Akshay and Nora were playing in Dallas.

    Akshay Kumar, along with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Nora, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben, have participated on the The Entertainers concert tour in the United States. The Entertainers' voyage began on March 3 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

    Also Read: Who is Satish Kaushik's wife? Also know about his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika

    While Akshay and Nora wowed the audience with their dazzling performance, netizens were not thrilled and blasted them out for stealing Allu Arjun and Samantha's hook move from the song. One user said, “Successfully ruined the music video."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

    Another one wrote, “Cringe. So much people resort to cheap tactics to become hit. Thank god, I am a Salman Khan…" “They can’t match with Samantha and Allu Arjun," a third user said. “Pathetic dance performance. Not even near to the original dance by Samantha and Allu Arjun," a fourth one commented. “What a vulgar dance," posted another user.

    Also Read: 'Life will never be the same without you...' Anupam Kher's heartfelt note for Satish Kaushik

    However, Nora’s fans called her a “phenomenal performer." One fan said, “Such a talented and gifted performer, Nora is absolutely amazing." Another one wrote, “NO ONE CAN BEAT NORA SHE IS THE BEST."

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun wowed everyone in Pushpa: The Rising with their sensual dance number Oo Antava. Even before the film's debut, the song became a hit. Both reviewers and spectators praised Samantha's dazzling manoeuvres throughout the song. According to reports, Pushpa's lead actor Allu Arjun personally persuaded Samantha to feature in Oo Antava. She is said to have demanded Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song.
     

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Ileana D'Cruz got banned from working in Tamil film industry? know details vma

    Has Ileana D'Cruz got banned from working in Tamil film industry? know details

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details vma

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites vma

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional vma

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional

    Satish Kaushik funeral: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more pay their last respect RBA

    Satish Kaushik funeral: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more pay their last respect

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Australians don black armbands to pay tribute to Pat Cummins deceased mother-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Australians don black armbands to pay tribute to Pat Cummins' deceased mother

    HPBOSE Class 10 term 2 exams 2023 commence on March 11; know date sheet, other important details - adt

    HPBOSE Class 10 term 2 exams 2023 commence on March 11; know date sheet, other important details

    Land-for-job scam: ED conducts raid at house of Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide in Bihar AJR

    Land-for-job scam: ED conducts raid at house of Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide in Bihar

    Hamburg shooting: What you must know about Jehovah's Witness, its history and beliefs AJR

    Hamburg shooting: What you must know about Jehovah's Witness in Germany, its history and belief

    football Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed with Lionel Messi chants by Al-Ittihad fans; storms off-pitch post-Al-Nassr 0-1 loss (WATCH)-ayh

    Ronaldo welcomed with Messi chants by Al-Ittihad fans; storms off-pitch post-Al-Nassr's 0-1 loss (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon