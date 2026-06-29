Akanksha Chamola’s separation from Gaurav Khanna has sparked fresh discussions after an alleged statement from her father went viral. The unverified post reportedly claimed Gaurav couldn’t provide financial and moral support during their relationship.

Actress Akanksha Chamola’s recent revelation about her separation from Gaurav Khanna has created a major buzz among fans. During the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha shared that the couple has been living separately and confirmed that they are no longer together as life partners. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna has not made any public statement regarding the matter.

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The divorce announcement surprised many fans as the couple was earlier considered one of television’s popular pairs. Akanksha also clarified that there is no bitterness between them, but they have different visions for their future.

Alleged Statement From Akanksha’s Father Goes Viral

Amid the ongoing discussion, an alleged statement claiming to be from Akanksha’s father started circulating online. The post, shared in the comments section of a social media post, included claims about their relationship and alleged that Akanksha had been living at her father’s place in Andheri for around a year.

The alleged statement also praised Gaurav as a good actor while making claims about personal and financial support. However, the authenticity of the post has not been verified, and there is no official confirmation that the account or statement actually belongs to Akanksha’s father.

What Akanksha Revealed About Their Relationship

Talking about her marriage, Akanksha said that both families had suggested they spend some time apart to understand their relationship better. She explained that despite continuing conversations, attending events together, and supporting each other, the feeling of being a married couple had changed.

The actress added that their decision was not because of any major conflict but because they were no longer compatible as partners. The couple’s relationship timeline and separation have now become a topic of discussion among television audiences.