Actor Akanksha Chamola, a contestant on 'Lock Upp' Season 2, revealed she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are getting a divorce. She said they have been living separately for a year due to incompatibility but remain on good terms.

Actor Akanksha Chamola took many by surprise when she revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a "divorce" during the premiere of 'Lock Upp' Season 2 on Netflix. Akanksha, who is one of the contestants on the reality show, left everyone shocked after choosing to reveal a "confidential secret" about her personal life.

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In front of the audience and hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, she shared that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce. The revelation came as a surprise to those present at the premiere, with the hosts and fellow contestants reacting in shock.

Akanksha Opens Up on Separation

Speaking on 'Lock Upp' Season 2, Akanksha said, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public."

She also spoke about the reason behind their decision, saying that things are not bitter between them despite living apart. Calling the situation "not bad" between the two, Akanksha shared that they continue to stay in touch but have realised they are not compatible as life partners. "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," she claimed.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's Relationship

Akanksha Chamola is known for her work in television shows such as 'Santoshi Maa', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' and 'Crime Patrol'. She married television actor Gaurav Khanna in 2016 after the two reportedly met during an audition and fell in love. Their wedding took place in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur, with celebrations spread over three days. (ANI)