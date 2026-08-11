Yo Yo Honey Singh’s cheeky comment on an old video featuring Badshah has reignited their decades-old feud, after fans spotted a contradiction in Badshah’s recent explanation about how he got his stage name.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has seemingly taken a playful dig at fellow rapper Badshah after an old video resurfaced online, reigniting interest in their long-standing history. The moment came after Badshah spoke about his stage name during an episode of comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent.

Badshah’s Stage Name Sparks Buzz

During the episode, Samay Raina asked Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, how he came up with his popular stage name. Badshah reportedly said that he chose the name himself.

Soon after the episode aired, an old video featuring Honey Singh and Badshah resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Badshah appeared to credit Honey Singh with coming up with the name “Badshah”, creating an apparent contradiction with his recent statement.

The resurfaced clip quickly began circulating online, with fans revisiting the rappers’ history and their once-close association.

Honey Singh’s One-Line Reaction

Honey Singh also joined the conversation after coming across the old video. Reacting to the clip, the rapper left a humorous comment that read, “Meri nalaayak aulaad.”

The cheeky remark immediately caught fans’ attention, with many interpreting it as Honey Singh’s playful way of responding to the apparent contradiction. The comment also brought their complicated equation back into the spotlight.

Honey Singh-Badshah’s Long History

Honey Singh and Badshah’s association goes back more than 15 years, when both were part of the hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer alongside artists including Ikka, Lil Golu and Raftaar. The group was linked to tracks such as Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri and Delhi Ke Deewane.

However, differences eventually led the rappers to part ways. Their equation remained strained for years, with both occasionally taking indirect digs at each other.

Earlier this year, Badshah appeared to address their differences publicly during a concert in Dehradun, suggesting that the past may finally be behind them. Yet, the resurfaced video and Honey Singh’s latest comment have once again given fans something to talk about.