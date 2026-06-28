Akanksha Chamola is a television actress who has worked in popular TV projects and is known for her acting career apart from being recognised as Gaurav Khanna’s wife. Her income mainly comes from television appearances, acting projects and brand collaborations. While her exact financial details have not been officially revealed, several online estimates suggest that Akanksha Chamola’s net worth is around ₹2–3 crore. Her earnings and assets are comparatively private, as she has maintained a low profile in the entertainment industry.