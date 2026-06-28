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Akanksha Chamola Vs Gaurav Khanna: Who Is More Rich? Comparing Their Net Worth, Career And Lifestyle
Akanksha Chamola’s recent confession about her relationship with Gaurav Khanna has sparked discussion among fans. From their marriage journey to career and estimated net worth, here’s a look at the couple’s personal and professional lives.
Akanksha Chamola: Actress Known As Gaurav Khanna’s Wife
Akanksha Chamola became the centre of discussion after her recent revelation about her marriage with television actor Gaurav Khanna. During Lock Upp Season 2, she shared that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year and are heading towards divorce. She also mentioned that there is no bitterness between them and that the decision was mutual.
Akanksha Chamola’s Career, Earnings And Net Worth
Akanksha Chamola is a television actress who has worked in popular TV projects and is known for her acting career apart from being recognised as Gaurav Khanna’s wife. Her income mainly comes from television appearances, acting projects and brand collaborations. While her exact financial details have not been officially revealed, several online estimates suggest that Akanksha Chamola’s net worth is around ₹2–3 crore. Her earnings and assets are comparatively private, as she has maintained a low profile in the entertainment industry.
Gaurav Khanna’s Success, Wealth And Popularity
Gaurav Khanna is one of the well-known faces of Indian television, gaining popularity through shows like Anupamaa and other successful projects. His long career in television, brand endorsements and acting assignments have contributed significantly to his financial growth. While his exact wealth details are not officially confirmed, several reports estimate Gaurav Khanna’s net worth to be around ₹12–18 crore. After becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 19, his popularity and public visibility increased further, making him one of the most talked-about TV personalities.
Akanksha Chamola Vs Gaurav Khanna: Who Has A Higher Net Worth?
When it comes to wealth, Gaurav Khanna is believed to have a higher net worth due to his longer television career, lead roles and major popularity among audiences. Akanksha has built her own identity in the entertainment industry, but her career earnings and public financial details are comparatively limited. While their professional journeys are different, both have created their own space in the television world.
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