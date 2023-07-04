Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajay Devgn buys 5 office units in Andheri West worth Rs 45 cr after Kajol purchases Rs 16 crore apartment

    Ajay Devgn's actress wife Kajol also acquired an apartment in Mumbai before he did, reportedly for Rs 16.5 crore.

    Ajay Devgn buys 5 office units in Andheri West worth Rs 45 cr after Kajol purchases Rs 16 crore apartment ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Ajay Devgn, an actor, purchased five office buildings in Mumbai's Andheri West neighbourhood. The move comes two years after the actor paid Rs 47.5 crore for a property measuring 474.4 square metres at Juhu in Mumbai, according to moneycontrol. The office apartments of the Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road, have a combined area of 13,293 square feet, according to papers retrieved by data analytics company CRE Matrix.Vishal (Ajay) Virender Devgan is the name on the deeds for the properties. Ajay's actor wife Kajol also bought an apartment in the city with a carpet space of 2,493 square feet and four car parking spots a few days prior to Ajay buying the office premises, reportedly for Rs 16.5 crore.

    According to the report, three units on the 16th floor are valued at Rs 30.35 crore, and stamp duty was paid in the amount of Rs 1.82 crore. 8,405 square feet is the total built-up area of the units. The actor also bought two additional apartments, totaling 4,893 built-up square feet, on the 17th level. It is said that these units cost Rs 14.74 crore.Ajay Devgn recently appeared in the action movie 'Bholaa', which also starred Tabu. The movie, which debuted in March, was criticised for its poor box office performance. His schedule includes the long-delayed sports drama Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and the anticipated August 2019 release of the third Singham film. 

    Kajol recently appeared in the short film "The Trial" from the collection "Lust Stories 2." The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is the Indian translation of the well-known American television series "The Good Wife," and it is directed by Suparn S Varma. "The Trial" also features Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms.

     

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
