Game of Throne stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby girl

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    Kit Harington and Rose Leslie of Game of Thrones have welcomed their second child together. The couple, who already had a son, were rewarded with a lovely baby girl. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, best known as Jon Snow and Ygritte, now have another reason to rejoice. Their spokesperson made the news, expressing the couple's joy at the newest addition to their family. According to Kit and Rose's publicist, the couple is "delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family."

    The gifted couple is now the joyful parents of two children under three. During an interview before to the delivery of their daughter, Kit Harington expressed his joy. He stated that his 2-year-old son is about to embark on a life-changing adventure as he welcomes his little sister into their family. While realising his son's poor knowledge, Harington couldn't help but smile, emphasising his son's zeal for life. He feels his son would thrive as an elder brother since he has endless energy and a heart full of love. The excitement and delight around this achievement are contagious.

     

    On The Tonight Show, when questioned about his son's feelings regarding a new sibling, Harington recounted a sweet exchange. He described how they try to introduce the notion to their kid by pointing to Rose's increasing abdomen and saying, "Mommy's baby, mommy's baby." In answer, their kid firmly gestures to his own abdomen and proclaims, "My baby." These beautiful moments convey the purity and delight of growing a loving family.

    Meanwhile, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's transformation from on-screen chemistry to real-life love has been enthralling. The duo, who played the star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on Game of Thrones, initially ignited dating rumours in 2012.

    They resumed their romance after a brief break and proceeded to wow admirers with their unmistakable connection. They made their relationship official in April 2016, and their love has grown since then, now extending to their growing family.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
