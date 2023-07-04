Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid spotted together again, are they dating? Here's what we know

    The supposed relationship between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio is once again generating headlines after the two were sighted together. Here is everything you need to know.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    Hollywood tabloids have long been interested in the rumoured relationship between Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid. DiCaprio and Hadid sparked dating rumours in September of last year, and since then, there have been multiple occasions when rumours of their breakups and reconciliations have caught the attention of the media and online users. The 58-year-old actor and the 28-year-old model have been mum about their rumoured connection, but the most recent rumours seem to indicate that they are still very much together. A source told Page Six that "Leo and Gigi were speaking to each other." "She appeared ecstatic. Everyone assumed that they were a couple.The source claims that although they did not observe any PDA, "the way they were talking to each other... The power was there to be felt. The insider added that the two exuded a "vibe." Recently, Hadid and DiCaprio have been circling one another.

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

    They were sighted together at a dinner with Edward Enninful of British Vogue in Milan in February, dining with a large group in New York City in May, and arriving separately at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on the same night in June. Another source claims that while DiCaprio and Hadid belong to the same social circle, their chance encounter isn't that big of a problem. Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly started dating British-Indian model Neelam Gill after breaking up with Gigi Hadid, according to recent rumours. In June of this year, the actor and his family went on vacation to Italy's Amalfi Coast. The media's attention was drawn to the presence of model Neelam Gill in Leonardo DiCaprio's $150 million private yacht, Luc Leman. However, the state of his relationship with Gill has remained a mystery for his admirers up to this point, just like the Hollywood superstar's other alleged relationships.Friends of Leonardo DiCaprio like Helly Nahmad, Winnie Harlow, Noah Tepperberg, Melissa Wood, Gayle King, and Cuba Gooding Jr. also attended the July 4th event. 

