Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aishwarya, Vivek Oberoi relationship: Suresh Oberoi finally talks about son's alleged affair and more

    Suresh Oberoi, Vivek Oberoi's father, was unaware of his son's relationship with Aishwarya Rai. In the latest interview, Suresh recalls learning about their son’s relationship with Aishwarya via Ram Gopal Varma. 

    Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi relationship: Suresh Oberoi finally talks about son's alleged affair and bond with Salman Khan RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 9:45 AM IST

    After wowing audiences with his performance in Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi has done it again in Animal. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been setting and breaking box office records. Sr. Oberoi spoke at length about her performance, his profession, and his son's turbulent life after its massive collecting at the ticket booths. In his most recent interview, the veteran discussed Vivek's alleged romance with Aishwarya Rai.

    Aishwarya fell in love with Vivek after being in a relationship with Salman Khan and splitting up with him in 2002. They did, however, call it quits in 2003. Later, at his notorious news appearance, Vivek claimed that Dabangg Khan had threatened him because of his rumoured involvement with the beauty queen. Here's what the Animal actor had to say about it.

    Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi relationship: Suresh Oberoi finally talks about son's alleged affair and bond with Salman Khan RBA

    Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan reveals Karan Johar as his former 'sworn enemy'

    In his latest interview, Suresh spoke about his son’s past relationship with Aishwarya, "Most of the things I didn’t even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo (I had told him not to do).” 

    Suresh says Amitabh Bachchan was never my friend. "I was never a friend of his. I was his co-star. We had a relationship industry-wise. My friendship was with Danny Mukul. Yes, Mr Bachchan invited me for his birthday but it was fine. And he doesn’t let people know about most of the things. But whenever we meet, we are really nice to each other."

    Also Read: 'Blue 52': Neha Dhupia to make international debut with Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi

    Suresh has stated that he is very friendly with Salman Khan and Salim Khan. "I was in relief in Vivek‘s case at that time and now also. Still we all meet each other very nicely. Whenever Salman Khan meets me, he hides the cigarette and then talks to me as a part of respect. I always tell Vivek to touch Salim ji’s feet. I also respect Salim Bhai. Things happened but my relationships are good enough."

    In a recent interview, Vivek Oberoi revealed the details of his previous relationship and said that he was damaged multiple times. While he avoided taking any names, he appeared to be referring to Aishwarya Rai.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court to squash FIR filed by ED; claims conman Sukesh 'trapped' her ATG

    Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court to squash FIR filed by ED; claims conman Sukesh 'trapped' her

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said

    Dunki Drop 6 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh steal hearts with 'Banda' [WATCH] ATG

    Dunki Drop 6 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh steal hearts with 'Banda' [WATCH]

    Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    'Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    Recent Stories

    Watch Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages Israel calls it cruelty against elderly civilians gcw

    Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages, Israel calls it 'cruelty against elderly civilians' (WATCH)

    Karnataka govt will NOT alter school timing to tackle Bengaluru traffic, submits report to HC vkp

    Karnataka govt will NOT alter school timing to tackle Bengaluru traffic, submits report to HC

    Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court to squash FIR filed by ED; claims conman Sukesh 'trapped' her ATG

    Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court to squash FIR filed by ED; claims conman Sukesh 'trapped' her

    Seat sharing to be top agenda at INDI Alliance meeting in New Delhi

    Seat sharing to be top agenda at INDI Alliance meeting in New Delhi

    Late-night fire burns down clothing store at Malleshwaram in Bengaluru vkp

    Late-night fire burns down clothing store at Malleshwaram in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon