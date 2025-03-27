Financial year ends on 31st March: Complete these 7 important tasks

Business
The last date to invest in Mahila Samman Savings Certificate March 31, 2025. It offers an annual interest rate of 7.5%. You can invest a minimum of ₹1,000 to a maximum of ₹2 lakh
If you haven't deposited money in Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, this financial year, the deadline is March 31st. After this, the account may become inactive
If you want to invest in SBI's special FD schemes 'Amrit Kalash' and 'Amrit Vrishti', the deadline is March 31st. These schemes offer an annual interest rate of up to 8.05%
If you transact via UPI and mobile number linked to your bank has been inactive for long time, activate it by March 31st, such numbers will be removed from UPI system from April 1
If you want to buy car at lower price, you only have until March 31st. After that, cars from Maruti, Tata Motors, KIA, Hyundai, Honda are going to become more expensive
The last date for taxpayers who want to update their income tax returns for the past two years is March 31st. To file an updated return, they will have to fill out ITR-U form
If you want to invest in a tax-saving scheme, the last date is also March 31st. You can invest in SCSS, SSY, PPF, NSC, Time Deposit Scheme, and ELSS
