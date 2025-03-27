user
Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details

Hero's Vida electric scooter brand is reportedly launching a more affordable V2 variant, the 'Z'. Spotted during testing, it features design tweaks and is expected to have a smaller battery and fewer features to lower the price.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Almost a few months ago, Vida, Hero's electric scooter brand, introduced the V2 in three variants: Light, Plus, and Pro. New reports indicate that the company is now expanding the V2's portfolio. The test image of the updated Z version has been recorded on camera. It is expected to be a more affordable variant.

Its main differences are the slightly modified tail lights and the updated front apron without extensions. This gives it a very clean look. It comes in a single-tone body color. The side appearance has also been updated using a new single-piece tubular grab rail and a single-piece seat. It is expected to have a battery pack equivalent to the basic Light variant. Information also suggests that some features will be lost in order to make it available at a more affordable price.

The test run looks like a product that is very close to its final form. Therefore, the electric scooter is expected to be launched in the country soon. The EV's powertrain details have not been released. But it is expected to have a battery pack ranging from 2.2 kWh to 4.4 kWh. All variants in the current Vida V2 series differ in battery capacity and performance.

The V2 Light has a 2.2 kWh battery, which is said to have a mileage of 94 kilometers, while the V2 Plus has a 3.44 kWh battery pack that can travel up to 143 kilometers. The best V2 Pro in the series is powered by a 3.94 kWh battery. It can travel up to 165 kilometers on a single charge.

In terms of performance, the V2 Light can reach a speed of 69 kilometers per hour. At the same time, the V2 Plus can reach speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour. In the Pro variant, it has a speed of 90 kilometers. It can reach a speed of 40 kilometers per hour from zero in just 2.9 seconds. All three trims include removable batteries, a TFT display, LED lighting, keyless operation, cruise control, and regenerative braking, with four ride modes available on the Pro variant.

