Business

Indian Economy doubles in 10 years: Look at top 10 global economies

1. United States

GDP in 2015 - $18.1 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $30.3 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 66%

World Ranking - Largest economy in the world

2. China

GDP in 2015 - $11.1 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $19.5 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 76%

World Ranking - Second largest economy currently

3. Germany

GDP in 2015 - $3.6 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $4.9 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 38%

World Ranking - Third largest economy in the world

4. Japan

GDP in 2015 - $4.4 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $4.4 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 0%

World Ranking - Fourth largest economy in the world

5. India

GDP in 2015 - $2.1 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $4.3 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 105%

Current World Ranking - 5th largest economy in the world

6. United Kingdom

GDP in 2015 - $2.9 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $3.9 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 36%

World Ranking - Sixth largest economy in the world

7. France

GDP in 2015 - $2.4 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $3.3 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 36%

World Ranking - Seventh largest economy in the world

8. Italy

GDP in 2015 - $1.8 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $2.5 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 39%

World Ranking - Eighth largest economy in the world

9. Canada

GDP in 2015 - $1.6 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $2.1 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 34%

World Ranking - Ninth largest economy in the world

10. Brazil

GDP in 2015 - $1.8 trillion

GDP in 2025 - $2.0 trillion

Growth in 10 years - 13%

World Ranking - Tenth largest economy in the world

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27

Capri Global to Siemens: Top 10 gainers today

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 26: Check rates of 22k, 24k, 18k gold