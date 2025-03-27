Indian Economy doubles in 10 years: Look at top 10 global economies

Business
GDP in 2015 - $18.1 trillion
GDP in 2025 - $30.3 trillion
Growth in 10 years - 66%
World Ranking - Largest economy in the world
GDP in 2015 - $11.1 trillion
GDP in 2025 - $19.5 trillion
Growth in 10 years - 76%
World Ranking - Second largest economy currently
GDP in 2015 - $3.6 trillion
GDP in 2025 - $4.9 trillion
Growth in 10 years - 38%
World Ranking - Third largest economy in the world
GDP in 2015 - $4.4 trillion
GDP in 2025 - $4.4 trillion
Growth in 10 years - 0%
World Ranking - Fourth largest economy in the world
GDP in 2015 - $2.1 trillion
GDP in 2025 - $4.3 trillion
Growth in 10 years - 105%
Current World Ranking - 5th largest economy in the world
GDP in 2015 - $2.9 trillion
GDP in 2025 - $3.9 trillion
Growth in 10 years - 36%
World Ranking - Sixth largest economy in the world
GDP in 2015 - $2.4 trillion
GDP in 2025 - $3.3 trillion
World Ranking - Seventh largest economy in the world
GDP in 2015 - $1.8 trillion
GDP in 2025 - $2.5 trillion
Growth in 10 years - 39%
World Ranking - Eighth largest economy in the world
GDP in 2015 - $1.6 trillion
GDP in 2025 - $2.1 trillion
Growth in 10 years - 34%
World Ranking - Ninth largest economy in the world
GDP in 2025 - $2.0 trillion
Growth in 10 years - 13%
World Ranking - Tenth largest economy in the world
Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate
Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27
Capri Global to Siemens: Top 10 gainers today
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 26: Check rates of 22k, 24k, 18k gold