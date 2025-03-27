user
Bazooka Trailer OUT: Mammootty’s action-packed thriller promises intense drama [WATCH]

Mammootty’s Bazooka trailer released, featuring intense action and drama. Directed by Deeno Dennis, the film hits theaters on April 10, 2025.

 

ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 10:10 AM IST

Fans of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have a reason to celebrate, as the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film 'Bazooka' has finally been released.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his X account to share the trailer of the action-packed thriller. The film also features filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon in a key role.

The trailer opens with the introduction of ACP Benjamin Joshua, played by Gautham Menon, who is described as a highly skilled officer leading a well-trained team. Later in the trailer, Mammootty's character, Vinod Menon, is introduced as "Mr. Nobody, but somebody."

Directed by Deeno Dennis, who is the son of popular screenwriter Kaloor Dennis, Bazooka is set to hit theaters on April 10.

Earlier in the day, the Malayalam superstar extended his support for the much-awaited Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer.

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, the actor shared his excitement about the film's release and also wished the cast and crew success.

"Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, dear Lal and Prithvi," read his tweet.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who directed the film and also played a key role, responded to the superstar, saying, "Nothing... absolutely nothing more special than wishes from the Patriarch of Malayalam cinema! Thank you, Mamukka!"

ALSO READ: L2 'Empuraan' FIRST song OUT: 'Fir Zinda' from 'Lucifer' sequel out now [WATCH]

