Delhi swelters as maximum temperature hits 40.5°C, among highest across country

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5°C on Wednesday, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature in the capital was among the highest recorded across the country, as several regions experienced rising temperatures.

According to IMD data, Ridge in Delhi recorded a temperature of 40.1°C, marking a departure of 6.3°C from the normal range.

In Maharashtra, multiple cities recorded temperatures above 40°C. Akola reported the highest temperature in the state at 42.0°C, with a departure of 3.0°C. Brahmapuri recorded 41.9°C, while Chandrapur saw 41.2°C. Other locations, including Jalgaon, Amravati, and Nagpur, recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 40.0°C and 40.4°C.

The IMD data further showed that parts of Madhya Pradesh also experienced high temperatures. Hoshangabad recorded 40.9°C, with a departure of 3.9°C, while Shivpuri recorded 40.0°C, marking a 5.7°C increase. Damoh, Guna, and Nowgong also recorded 40.0°C, with temperature deviations ranging from 4.1°C to 4.6°C.

In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj recorded 41.6°C, while Jhansi saw 41.1°C, with a departure of 5.2°C. Kanpur recorded 40.0°C. In Rajasthan, Chittorgarh recorded a temperature of 40.5°C.

In Chhattisgarh, Rajnandgaon recorded a temperature of 41.0°C, showing a significant departure of 7.8°C. Telangana's Nizamabad reported 40.1°C, while Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal recorded 40.0°C.

IMD predicts double heatwave days across Northwest India

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted nearly double the number of heatwave days across Northwest India.

Typically, the region records five to six heatwave days in a season, but this year, it is likely to experience 10 to 12 days.

"We are expecting slightly above normal heatwave conditions, especially over West and Central India. Generally, Northwest India sees around 5 to 6 heatwave days. This year, we expect 10 to 12 days, which is double the normal," IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said while clarifying that this is a seasonal prediction and does not mean that all the days of the season will be above normal.

She added that while the forecast suggests above-normal heat on a seasonal scale, the IMD will continue updating predictions with extended-range and daily forecasts to provide more accurate local variations.

The IMD official did not comment on whether this year will be warmer than 2024, which was India's hottest year on record. Last year, the country experienced 554 heatwave days.

MeT defines a heatwave as when the maximum temperature in the plains reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or is five degrees above normal.

The IMD's latest Seasonal Heat Outlook for March to May 2025, released on February 28, warns that most parts of the country will experience above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures. However, the southernmost regions of Peninsular India and some isolated areas in the Northeast may see near-normal or slightly below-normal temperatures.

"During the season (MAM), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some isolated southernmost regions of Peninsular India where normal minimum temperatures are likely," the forecast mentioned.

In the coming days, North India is expected to heat up further, with Delhi and its neighbouring areas likely to see a rise of 1-2 degrees Celsius.

However, the arrival of north-westerly winds will bring a sharp dip in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees due to dust-raising winds from Rajasthan. Blowing at 20-30 km/h, these winds will sweep across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan for the next three days, making the weather dusty and dry.

At India Gate, where families and tourists gathered despite the rising temperatures, many expressed concerns about the worsening heat. "Abhi se garmi itni zyada hai, May-June mein toh halat kharab ho jayegi (If it's already this hot, May and June will be unbearable)," said Anil Sharma, a Delhi resident visiting with his family. Holding his son's hand, he added, "Pichle saal bhi garmi thi, lekin is saal zyada lag rahi hai (It was hot last year too, but this year feels worse)."

Ritika Jain, a college student out for a picnic with her friends, voiced similar frustration. "Roz dhoop se bachne ki koshish karte hain, lekin garmi se rahat nahi mil rahi (We try to avoid the sun every day, but there's no escaping the heat). Even sitting under the shade feels uncomfortable."

