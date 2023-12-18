Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Blue 52': Neha Dhupia to make international debut with Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi

    Bollywood star Neha Dhupia is set to embark on her international debut in the upcoming project by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi. Explore her journey as she shares insights into this exciting new chapter.

    Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is all set to captivate global audiences with her first international venture, "Blue 52." Helmed by accomplished Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, the film promises a fresh portrayal of her, delving into profound emotions. Ali, both director and producer, brings a legacy of crafting award-winning films, as evidenced by his acclaimed documentary "Captains of Za’atari" showcased at prestigious festivals like Hot Docs and El Gouna. 

    As reported by News18, talking about her international venture Neha Dhupia said, "Embarking on the journey of Blue 52 has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It’s a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I’m glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first.”

    Talking about the film, director Ali El Arabi's remarked, "Creating Blue 52 was a labour of love, blending the cinematic languages of Egypt, America and India. Neha brought an unparalleled dedication to her role, infusing the character with a nuanced emotional depth. The picturesque locales of Kochi and the vibrant energy of Qatar served as the perfect canvas for our storytelling. This film is a testament to the collaborative spirit of international cinema, and I am excited for audiences to experience the richness we’ve crafted together.

    Shot in various Indian cities, including Kochi, the narrative unfolds around Ashish, a boy separated from his father at the age of 9 after the loss of his elder brother.
    Stranded on an island amid the scenic backwaters of Kochi, Ashish matures to 22 while maintaining the innocence of a child at heart. His knowledge is confined to his idol, Messi, and life lessons imparted by his mother, who diligently prepares him for a life beyond their secluded island. Fueled by determination and unwavering maternal support, Ashish embarks on a transformative journey when an extraordinary opportunity unexpectedly emerges. This surreal chance affords him the opportunity to meet Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Venturing into the world solo for the first time, Ashish not only savors the thrill of meeting his idol but also discovers his true passions along the way.

    For her domestic ventures, Neha Dhupia will appear in Anand Tiwari’s "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam," alongside accomplished actors Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. Furthermore, the actress is poised to make her debut on OTT platforms, featuring in a project centered around mental health concerns.

