Ahaan Panday has begun shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled film in Birmingham and London. Leaked videos show him performing to Challa, drawing comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan. The clips feature romantic scenes with Sharvari, building buzz around the film’s grand scale and overseas schedule.

Actor Ahan Panday has kicked off the international schedule of director Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled film, with shooting currently underway in Birmingham and London. Videos from the sets have surfaced online, quickly grabbing attention and building buzz around the project.

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Viral clips spark Shah Rukh Khan comparisons

One particular clip has gone viral, with fans noticing similarities between Ahaan’s style and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic charm. In the footage, Ahaan is seen performing to Challa from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, recreating the same carefree vibe that made the original song memorable.

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Romantic song shoot with Sharvari

The leaked videos suggest that Ahan is filming a romantic track alongside co-star Sharvari. In one clip, he appears in an all-black outfit dancing with background performers, while another shows him in a red hoodie, singing and shooting at a busy city location, adding to the film’s visual appeal.

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Big-scale entertainer in the making

Though it’s unclear if Challa will feature in the film or was used only during shooting, the buzz is growing. The film is expected to be a grand entertainer with romance and action at its core. Ahaan, who debuted in Saiyaara, is gearing up for a major big-screen outing with this ambitious project.

ALSO READ: Ahaan Panday Teams Up With Ali Abbas Zafar For Action Romance Film; Read On