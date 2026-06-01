Legendary singer Suman Kalyanpur passed away at 89. PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid heartfelt tributes, remembering her melodious voice and significant contributions to Indian music across multiple languages.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered his heartfelt tributes following the demise of legendary singer Suman Kalyanpur. In an X post, Shah remembered the legacy of the late artist and wrote, "Indian music industry lost a melodious voice with the demise of legendary singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. A life devoted to music, Kalyanpur Ji will be remembered for giving immortal life to songs in different Indian languages. My thoughts are with her bereaved family and millions of admirers."

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Indian music industry lost a melodious voice with the demise of legendary singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. A life devoted to music Kalyanpur Ji will be remembered for giving immortal life to songs in different Indian languages. My thoughts are with her bereaved family and millions of… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 1, 2026

PM Modi offers condolences

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Suman Kalyanpur. In his message, the Prime Minister said Kalyanpur's songs earned her a special place in the hearts of music lovers across generations. "Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his condolences to the singer's family, friends and admirers. "Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om… pic.twitter.com/xCGswIq0s6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2026

Padma Bhushan awardee laid to rest

Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur, who is known for her songs in the Hindi and Marathi film industry, passed away at the age of 89. She was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday.

The last rites of the iconic singer were performed at the Santacruz (Pawan Hans) crematorium.

Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from across the country, with union ministers, political leaders, and members of the cultural fraternity also paying tribute, acknowledging her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and music.

A remarkable career

Kalyanpur had a remarkable career spanning more than three decades, remaining active from 1954 to 1988. Over the course of her journey, she established herself as one of the most respected playback singers in the country. Her versatility allowed her to lend her voice to songs in multiple languages. (ANI)