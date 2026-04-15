Following the phenomenal run of Saiyaara in 2025, the hit trio—Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and director Mohit Suri—are coming back together for a new romantic film. The earlier film not only delivered at the box office but also built a strong emotional connect with audiences through its music and storytelling.

With the fresh pairing turning into a fan favourite, their return is already generating buzz. Adding to the excitement are ongoing rumours about their off-screen chemistry, making this reunion even more appealing to fans.