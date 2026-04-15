Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Reunite with Mohit Suri for New Romantic Film
After the massive success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite with Mohit Suri for another intense love story, promising music, passion, and a deeper emotional journey
A blockbuster reunion after Saiyaara’s success
Following the phenomenal run of Saiyaara in 2025, the hit trio—Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and director Mohit Suri—are coming back together for a new romantic film. The earlier film not only delivered at the box office but also built a strong emotional connect with audiences through its music and storytelling.
With the fresh pairing turning into a fan favourite, their return is already generating buzz. Adding to the excitement are ongoing rumours about their off-screen chemistry, making this reunion even more appealing to fans.
Mohit Suri promises a deeper, more intense love story
Known for crafting emotionally charged romances, Mohit Suri has described the upcoming project as a deeply passionate narrative. Calling the reunion “incredibly special,” he hinted at a story driven by raw, unfiltered emotions and a powerful musical backbone.
Suri emphasised that love, in its most intense and consuming form, continues to inspire his storytelling. Interestingly, despite his experience, he admitted feeling like a newcomer again—excited, nervous, and creatively hungry to deliver something memorable.
Backed by YRF, aiming for a 2027 big-screen release
The untitled film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is expected to go on floors later this year, with a worldwide theatrical release planned for 2027. Producer Akshaye Widhani highlighted that their collaboration is rooted in creating stories that linger emotionally with audiences.
After Saiyaara, the team is now aiming higher—seeking a story that feels more honest, vulnerable, and lasting. With a beloved Gen Z pairing and Suri’s signature musical romance, expectations are already sky-high.
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