Ahaan Panday Teams Up With Ali Abbas Zafar For Action Romance Film; Read On
After the success of his film 'Saiyaara', Ahaan Panday is starting to shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled action-romance film. Sharvari Wagh will be in the lead role with him. The film will be shot in Mumbai and London
Ahaan Panday
After 'Saiyaara's' huge success, all eyes are on Ahaan Panday's next project. Sharvari Wagh will be the lead in this Ali Abbas Zafar film. Ahaan is working out hard for this role.
Ali Abbas Zafar
According to a report, shooting for an action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will start in Mumbai in late March. Ahaan will be paired with Sharvari Wagh. The team plans to shoot the first schedule in Mumbai for about a month. After the Mumbai shoot, the team will head to the UK for a long schedule.
Filming
Filming is expected to start in London in May 2026, where Ahaan will shoot a major five-day action sequence. Sources say Ahaan is training hard, including hand-to-hand combat and weapons practice.
Ahaan's New Film
Ahaan's new film will show him in a more action-oriented avatar than his romantic debut. The untitled project aims to finish filming by July 2026, with a planned theatrical release in early 2027.
Leads
Ahaan and Sharvari are the romantic leads, with Aishwarya Thackeray as the villain. This film marks Ali Abbas Zafar's return to Yash Raj Films after nine years, following hits like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
Future Projects
Ahaan Panday's Work Front: Ahaan debuted last year with Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara', which became one of the biggest love stories at the Indian box office and was among the top 5 films of the year.
