Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur passed away at 89 and was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai. Suresh Wadkar paid an emotional tribute, calling her demise a great loss. PM Narendra Modi also expressed his grief and condolences.

Suresh Wadkar's emotional tribute

Padma Shree Awardee Suresh Wadkar paid an emotional tribute to veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur, saying that it is a great loss for Indian music and she will always be missed. "Bahut bahut dukhat ghatna hai yeh..this is a very sad incident for the entire country," Wadkar told the media, adding, "Yeh bahut bada jhatka hai hum sab ke liye.." He shared recalling her contribution to Indian music. "She has sung thousands of songs, which will always remain in the hearts of people. And we have learned a lot from her. We have been listening to her songs since childhood....may God give peace to her soul," he shared.

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Laid to rest with state honours

Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai today, marking a solemn farewell to one of Indian music's most celebrated voices. The last rites of the iconic singer, who passed away at the age of 89, were performed at the Santacruz (Pawan Hans) crematorium.

Condolences pour in from across the country

Condolences poured in from across the country following her demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur, remembering her as an artist whose melodious voice and soulful renditions left a lasting impact on Indian music and cinema. In a condolence message, the Prime Minister said Kalyanpur's songs earned her a special place in the hearts of music lovers across generations. "Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his condolences to the singer's family, friends and admirers." Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Union ministers, political leaders, and members of the cultural fraternity also paid tribute, acknowledging her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and music.

A remarkable career

Kalyanpur had a remarkable career spanning more than three decades, remaining active from 1954 to 1988. Over the course of her journey, she established herself as one of the most respected playback singers in the country. Her versatility allowed her to lend her voice to songs in multiple languages. (ANI)