    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another actress Poonam Kaur diagnosed with the rare disorder Fibromyalgia

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known actress from South India, stunned and alarmed her fans by disclosing that she has myositis. Currently, Poonam Kaur of the Tollywood industry suffers fibromyalgia.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known actress from South India, disclosed that she was diagnosed with Myositis. The revelation surprised Samantha's fans, who were also concerned about her health. Samantha posted an emotional post about her illness. According to reports, the actress intends to travel abroad for specialist medical care. To receive better treatment, Samantha's parents had intended to bring her to South Korea, where they would also care for her for a few days.

    According to a report by India Glitz, Samantha will go to South Korea and stay there for a few months to obtain medical treatment. According to that story, Samantha intends to stay in shape while she is in South Korea. She has plans to visit the Kushi set again soon, where she will collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha and her group have not yet answered these allegations.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a new actress in the Tollywood industry, has been identified as having the uncommon condition fibromyalgia. Musculoskeletal discomfort is a defining feature of this condition, which also causes problems with tiredness, sleep, memory, and mood. 

    Actress Poonam Kaur recently visited Kerala due to back problems and has been absent from the film business for a few days. She had an ayurvedic procedure. She has fibromyalgia, according to the medical staff and specialists. Poonam reportedly suffered from severe physical aches for over two years. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Poonam kaur (@puunamkhaur)

    What is Fibromyalgia?
    Fibromyalgia is a medical condition defined by chronic widespread pain, fatigue and depression. Sharing a note on Fibromyalgia, Poonam wrote: “Let’s rest for a bit (sic).” It read: ‘Fibromyalgia is when a motivated person with lots of plans is forced to slow down and rest…’

    Poonam Kaur made her acting debut in 2006 Telugu film Malayalam. She later appeared in movies like Gaganam, Vinayakudu, Ganesh, and Souryam, among others. She is currently anticipating the Telugu movie Nathicharami's release.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
