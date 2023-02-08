Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court

    After being arrested yesterday as TV personality Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against him, Rakhi's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has reached Andheri court.

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Previously, highlighting her husband Adil's reality, Rakhi had started by saying, "Mein aaj bhi pyar me hu. Aaj bhi nikke me hu. Aaj bhi mein Adil ki biwi hu. Iss desh ki aurat ke saath agar koi zulm hota ho. Toh kya mein, media ki aur desh ki janta ki madad ni le sakti."

    We know that in an explosive new development, renowned TV personality Rakhi Sawant got her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, officially arrested by the Oshiwara police station yesterday. She initially filed an FIR against him.

    Previously, in a viral audio clip shared by a renowned bollywood paparazzo account on Instagram, she said, "All media, this is Rakhi Sawant. Adil Khan Durrani abbhi ghar aaye the, mujhse milne. He got arrested kyunki meine unpe FIR kiya hua hai. Abhi abhi, Adil Khan Durrani ko police ne arrest kar liya hai Oshiwara police ne. FIR meine kiya hua hai."

    She had also revealed, "Mein Oshiwara police station pahunch rahi hu. Ye sirf ek media ya koi natak nahi hai. Ye meri zindagi kharab ki hai isne. Mujhe maara hai. Mera paisa luta hai. Quran pe haath rakh kar bhi, isne mere saath cheating kiya hai. Mein media se guhar lagati hu. sacchai ka saath do. Saare sabut meine tumko diye hai." In a new update, Adil Khan Durrani has got taken to the Andheri court after being arrested yesterday by the Oshiwara police station. 

    In a new viral video post shared by a renowned Bollywood paparazzo on his Instagram handle, we can see that Adil Khan Durrani is getting down from the police van to go into the court. An army of police officers are around him to ensure that he does not try to run away from there. The gamut of media outlets and paps are constantly calling him. But, Adil does not listen to anyone as the police team has ensured that he does not speak to anyone. Their main focus was on getting Adil into the Andheri court for his trial, which commences today.

     

    Besides, Rakhi Sawant also claimed that Adil physically and verbally abused her and showed pictures of bruises on her face, neck, cheeks, and other parts of her body. Rakhi brother Rakesh also showed medical proof of bruises given by Adil. Several pictures of the ex-Bigg Boss contestant with bruise marks on her body surfaced online, with fans sympathizing with Rakhi. For those unaware, the Oshiwara Police filed the FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Khan Durrani for a non-bailable offence.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 2:47 PM IST
