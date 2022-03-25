Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber singer Daler Mehndi buy land on Metaverse, names it 'Balle Balle Land'

    Popular Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi becomes the first Indian to buy land on Metaverse. The singer also announced that he got the opportunity to perform in the Metaverse. 

    After Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Indian singer Daler Mehndi buy land on Metaverse, names it 'Balle Balle Land' RBA
    First Published Mar 25, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    Daler Mehndi, a popular Indian musician, has become the first Indian to acquire land in the Metaverse. He made history a week ago when he became the first Indian star to perform in the Metaverse. Daler Mehndi has now joined worldwide performers and artists such as Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande, who have also given performances in the Metaverse.

    Daler has now bought land in the meta-universe for an unknown sum. The artist has been continuously posting updates on Instagram about the "Balle Balle Land" he has purchased for himself in the Metaverse. Yes, Daler has named his property "Balle Balle Land," which comes as no surprise to his followers who are ecstatic for him.

    The singer brought the land on the day of Holi, March 18 from PartyNite, India's very own Metaverse. A special paintball area will be built on Daler's land, and a store called "mehndi store" will open. According to a post shared by Daler, the land will host events and music concerts shortly. The platform was designed by "Hyderabad-based gaming firm Gamitronics with playable NFTs powered by blockchain" for the uninitiated. Daler's avatar in the Metaverse and more may be found here:

    A week ago, Daler had shared a post on Instagram announcing that he got the opportunity to perform in the Metaverse. In the caption, he wrote, "@narendramodi ji and @amitshahofficial ji with all your good wishes I have had the honour to represent and lead INDIA into the Metaverse world. Happy to share this feat. @bjp4india"

