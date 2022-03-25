Not again! RRR full movie leaked online on TamilRockers, Movierulz
Ram Charan and Jr NTR's latest film RRR has been leaked on some websites and platforms for free download. A few weeks ago, Radhe Shyam was also leaked within hours of release
Today, RRR, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli, has opened in theatres worldwide. The film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The period drama also has big stars like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran appear in important roles.
However, unfortunately, RRR is now the latest victim of piracy and got leaked in many notorious websites. Yes, this is the right info. SS Rajamouli's RRR has been circulated on infamous piracy-based websites and platforms.
A few attentive internet users who witnessed the behaviours on the internet spread the word on social media. As soon as word of the current leak spread, supporters of the leading men pleading with everyone to promote the virtuous process of viewing rather than piracy in any way.
RRR is not the first Telugu film to be leaked online. Previously, theatrical and OTT films like Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, and Good Luck Sakhi have succumbed to piracy.
In fact, Prabhas' most recent film, Radhe Shyam, was pirated on a few prominent piracy-based websites just hours after it was released in theatres. An HD version of the romantic thriller, which also starred Pooja Hegde, was later released online. Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher's film crosses Rs 200 cr mark
The film has encountered several difficulties in Karnataka. In Karnataka, the film is having issues. Kannada fans claim that the RRR film will not be released in Karnataka. On social media, the hashtag #Boycott RRR is also popular. The film's creators have said that they have disrespected Kannada lovers. Fans are outraged that the movie would be released in Telugu in Bangalore. Also Read: RRR movie review: 7 reasons to watch Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film this weekend