Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swoons over her first Cannes moment; see pics here

Aditi Rao Hydari was at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. She had a regal moment at the event, making her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swoon over her elegant looks-- By Anushri Bokade

Celebrities from the Indian film industry are in Cannes now! This year, a large number of celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta, flew to Cannes for the film festival. Aditi Rao Hydari also arrived in the French Rivera, where she will be walking the red carpet. She is one of many famous people attending the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. On May 24, the actress posted some gorgeous images in a blue puffy gown to her Instagram feed. Her supposed boyfriend Siddharth gave this outfit a big thumbs up.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas opens up on raising Malti Marie with learnings of both 'Hinduism' and 'Christianity'

Aditi Rao Hydari's jaw-dropping photographs, which she captured on the streets of Cannes, went viral on May 24. She is seen donning a fluffy blue gown with an open shoulder. Aditi posed barefoot for the photos with few accessories. "Nice to meet you again Cannes!" she added. #walkyourworth #cannes2023 (sic)." Additionally, Siddharth, her rumoured boyfriend, gave this outfit the thumbs up. He responded in the comments with "Oh my (sic)," a heart-eye, and a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Aditi's Oscar de la Renta dress has a strapless design with a plunge neckline that presents her décolletage, a nude corseted design on the torso decorated with shimmering diamantes, a funky belted structure under the bust, an extensive pleated flowy skirt, an asymmetric hemline, a leg-baring thigh-high design, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. Aditi accessorised the princess-like dress with a bold ring, delicate earrings with chain decoration, and white heeled sandals.

In 2021's Maha Samudram, directed by Ajay Bhupati, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari appeared together on film. The two allegedly started dating after falling in love on the movie sets. They frequently are seen on dates in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Siddharth and Aditi went to Sharwanand's engagement party in Hyderabad earlier this year. Aditi Rao and Siddharth haven't yet spoken publicly about their romantic relationship, though.

ALSO READ: Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29