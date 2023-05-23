Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Jonas opens up on raising Malti Marie with learnings of both 'Hinduism' and 'Christianity'

    Nick Jonas said he learnt a lot about Hinduism as a religion after his marriage to Priyanka Chopra. He talked about raising Malti Marie as per Christianity and Hinduism.

    Nick Jonas opens up on raising Malti Marie with learnings of both 'Hinduism' and 'Christianity'
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 23, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    Singer Nick Jonas has spoken about his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra and him having different religions. In a new interview, Nick also said he learned many things about Hinduism after marrying Priyanka. He also talked about how their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, will be raised in both religions as she grows up.

    Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018. Malti Marie was born to the couple in January 2022 via surrogacy. Via a joint statement on social media divulged the news about the birth of their first child. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)."

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    Speaking on the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Nick said, "I have a deep and meaningful relationship with God. God has taken many different shapes than what I read in one book. And marrying an Indian woman who is Hindu, I have learned so much about that religion and faith that it is inspiring. We are raising a child who would have elements of biblical principles and also from the Hindu faith."

    Recently, Nick made an appearance on a BBC chat show, where the host asked him about being called 'jiju', the Hindi term for brother-in-law. He acknowledged that many people in India call him 'jiju' after his marriage to Priyanka. 

    Elaborating more on this point, Nick Jonas, also said, "A lot of people do. We were just in Mumbai recently. My wife and I for the cultural centre, the Ambanis opened it, and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me jiju."

    Priyanka currently features in The Russo Brothers' Citadel. Her last film was James C Strouse's Love Again with Sam Heughan. Nick also has a cameo in the film. She will now be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 1:49 PM IST
