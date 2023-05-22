Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29

Popular Bengali television serials actor Suchandra Dasgupta died in a road accident while returning home from the sets of her television show Gauri Elo in Parinati. She was reportedly 29.

Bengali actor Suchandra Dasgupta is no more. This news has sent shock waves in the Bengali film and television industry.

The actress passed away on Saturday night in a road accident while returning home in Panihati from the sets. According to eyewitnesses, this shocking and unexpected road accident happened in the Baranagar area while she was in a bike taxi. The actor got run over by a lorry near Ghoshpara of Baranagar Police Station.

Who was Suchandra Dasgupta?

The late Bengali TV actress Suchandra Dasgupta became a household name as a Bengali television actress. She gained recognition and fame for her impressive performance in the Bengali TV serial Gauri Elo (2022). She was reportedly 29 at the time of her surprising death. It is a big gigantic loss for the Bengali TV industry.

Baranagar Police reached the spot and got the chaotic situation under control as the accident halted and stopped the traffic for some time. According to a published news report by a reputed Bengali regional entertainment portal, Suchandra had booked the bike taxi online.

While crossing the Baranagar area, the driver reportedly applied brakes when a bicycle apparently happened to come in front of the vehicle. At the moment, Suchandra fell from the bike and was run over by a 10-wheeler lorry, as per reports. Although she wore a helmet, she died on the spot, according to several news reports. Reportedly, her helmet broke into pieces. As per the latest update, the lorry driver has got arrested by the police.

