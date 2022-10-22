Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Adipurush' actor Prabhas to skip birthday celebrations for THIS reason

    Saddened by the loss of his uncle Krishnam Raju, Prabhas has decided to skip the birthday celebrations this year. Not only that, it seems that the fans have also been informed not to organise any activities on his birthday, which falls on October 23.

    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 8:49 PM IST

    All the fans of Young Rebel Star Prabhas from all over the world are getting ready to celebrate his birthday on October 23 in a grand manner. They are making lavish arrangements, and even the makers of his upcoming movies, Adi Purush, Salaar, Spirit, Project K and the makers of the Maruthi project are getting ready to entertain them with exciting updates. Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to turn 43 on the 23rd of this month. So many plans are being made by his fans and the makers of his current films.
    In the middle of all this, it is coming out that Prabhas has taken a shocking decision regarding his birthday. The inside talk is that Prabhas has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year. It is known that Prabhas recently suffered a huge personal loss when his uncle Krishnam Raju passed away. Veteran actor Krishnam Raju died due to health issues on September 11, 2022. Prabhas is still coping with the personal loss, and he is yet to come out of it. If everything had been expected, Prabhas' birthday celebrations would have started by this time at Krishnam Raju's house. 

    According to sources, Prabhas decided not to celebrate his birthday as a mark of respect towards his uncle Krishnam Raju. It is known that Prabhas loved Krishnam Raju a lot and holds him in high regard as Krishnam Raju helped him in his career journey in the film industry. 
    The star hero's Billa is being re-released, and promos of films like Salaar and Adipurush will be released as part of the promotions on Prabhas birthday.

