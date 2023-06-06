Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon all set to launch second trailer in Tirupati- see pictures

Adipurush: The enthusiasm grows as the release date approaches. The action trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, is slated to be released on Tuesday (June 06) in Tirupati.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Even though the teaser published last year received a bad response and the producers took a break to work on the VFX, the film's fans are eager to see it on the big screen, especially when the trailer was released.

The enthusiasm appears to be growing as the release date approaches. The action trailer, slated to be released on Tuesday, is ready to excite everyone. As previously said, the action trailer will take place on June 6 in Tirupati.

The presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut will add to the grandeur of the occasion. It will feature some of Lord Ram and Raavan's fight moments. Only after the release of the action trailer will advance booking for the film become available to the general public ahead of its June 16 release.

When the teaser for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush was unveiled in October last year, it disappointed many social media users and fans. While some questioned the VFX, others said the teaser portrayed Hindu gods.

Adipurush's editor, Ashish Mhatre, recently responded to the outcry, saying that the team was shocked by the criticism.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is a film adaption of the Indian epic Ramayana. In the film, Kriti Sanon will portray Janaki, while Prabhas will play Raghav. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, King Ravana, while Sunny Singh plays Laxman in the film. Adipurush is regarded as Prabhas' most significant film. It is a mythical play that cost Rs 300 crore to produce. Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Retrophiles are co-funding the film. On June 16, 2023, the film will be released.