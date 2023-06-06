Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon all set to launch second trailer in Tirupati- see pictures

    Adipurush: The enthusiasm grows as the release date approaches. The action trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, is slated to be released on Tuesday (June 06) in Tirupati.
     

    Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon all set to launch second trailer in Tirupati- see pictures RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Even though the teaser published last year received a bad response and the producers took a break to work on the VFX, the film's fans are eager to see it on the big screen, especially when the trailer was released.

    The enthusiasm appears to be growing as the release date approaches. The action trailer, slated to be released on Tuesday, is ready to excite everyone. As previously said, the action trailer will take place on June 6 in Tirupati.

    Also Read: Adipurush: Prabhas visits Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati during wee hours; see photos

    Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon all set to launch second trailer in Tirupati- see pictures RBA

    The presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut will add to the grandeur of the occasion. It will feature some of Lord Ram and Raavan's fight moments. Only after the release of the action trailer will advance booking for the film become available to the general public ahead of its June 16 release. 

    When the teaser for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush was unveiled in October last year, it disappointed many social media users and fans. While some questioned the VFX, others said the teaser portrayed Hindu gods.

    Also Read: Satyaprem Ki Katha: 8 reasons to watch Kartik, Kiara's film

    Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon all set to launch second trailer in Tirupati- see pictures RBA

    Adipurush's editor, Ashish Mhatre, recently responded to the outcry, saying that the team was shocked by the criticism.

    Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon all set to launch second trailer in Tirupati- see pictures RBA

    Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is a film adaption of the Indian epic Ramayana. In the film, Kriti Sanon will portray Janaki, while Prabhas will play Raghav. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, King Ravana, while Sunny Singh plays Laxman in the film. Adipurush is regarded as Prabhas' most significant film. It is a mythical play that cost Rs 300 crore to produce. Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Retrophiles are co-funding the film. On June 16, 2023, the film will be released.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's team to dedicate 1 seat to Lord Hanuman in every theatre in India- details RBA

    Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's team to dedicate 1 seat to Lord Hanuman in every theatre in India- details

    Sherlyn Chopra slammed by trolls for flaunting assets in shimmery bikini top - WATCH vma

    Sherlyn Chopra slammed by trolls for flaunting assets in shimmery bikini top - WATCH

    Adipurush Prabhas visits Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati during wee hours; see photos RBA

    Adipurush: Prabhas visits Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati during wee hours; see photos

    Arnold Schwarzenegger shares painful memory of revealing his 'extra-marital affair' to Maria Shriver vma

    Arnold Schwarzenegger shares painful memory of revealing his 'extra-marital affair' to Maria Shriver

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Sara Bhabhi' jokes explode as Shubhman Gill's latest post with Ishan Kishan leaves fans in splits osf

    WTC Final: 'Sara Bhabhi' jokes explode as Shubhman Gill's latest post with Ishan Kishan leaves fans in splits

    WTC Final: Countdown begins as India brace for Australian threat in nets; Kishan or Bharat decision pending snt

    WTC Final: Countdown begins as India brace for Australian threat in nets; Kishan or Bharat decision pending

    Honda Elevate mid size SUV to make global debut today watch live here expected specs price gcw

    Honda Elevate mid-size SUV to make global debut today; Here's what you can expect

    Shraddha death case: Amal Jyothi College closed indefinitely; Authorities direct students to leave hostel anr

    Shraddha death case: Amal Jyothi College closed indefinitely; Authorities direct students to leave hostel

    Adipurush Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's team to dedicate 1 seat to Lord Hanuman in every theatre in India- details RBA

    Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's team to dedicate 1 seat to Lord Hanuman in every theatre in India- details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon