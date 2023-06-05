Entertainment
Is Satyaprem Ki Katha the romantic movie of the Season? Here are 7 reasons to catch the Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer in Theatres. By Mahalekshmi
It is a much-anticipated all-out romance from Kartik Aaryan, and the movie promises to deliver the fans what they want!
The trailer explores Love and Marriage with a Sizzling Chemistry worth watching!
After the successful Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the pair is back to entertain you with this charming love story, looking adorable as ever!
Satyaprem Ki Katha promises those swoon-worthy dialogues from the heart, filled with love, that you wouldn’t want to miss!
The romantic track to listen to on repeat, the rhythmic flow to dance to and the heartbreaking tune to shed a tear, its all here!
Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidwans Producer-Director pairing, winning National Awards for their previous works, promises a story not to miss!
After a long time, the audience shall witness a film that reminds them of the Romantic Bollywood we all Cherish.
Diving back to the ‘mustard field’ era, the film has impressive visuals of locations and dance, splashing bright colours on screen.