Satyaprem Ki Katha: 7 reasons to watch Kartik, Kiara Advani's film

Is Satyaprem Ki Katha the romantic movie of the Season? Here are 7 reasons to catch the Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer in Theatres. By Mahalekshmi

Image credits: Poster

Romance to Die for

It is a much-anticipated all-out romance from Kartik Aaryan, and the movie promises to deliver the fans what they want!
 

Image credits: Poster

Vibrant take on Love

The trailer explores Love and Marriage with a Sizzling Chemistry worth watching!

Image credits: Poster

Kartik-Kiara Romantic Duo

After the successful Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the pair is back to entertain you with this charming love story, looking adorable as ever!
 

Image credits: Poster

Dialogues to Swoon

Satyaprem Ki Katha promises those swoon-worthy dialogues from the heart, filled with love, that you wouldn’t want to miss!
 

Image credits: Poster

Breathtaking Music

The romantic track to listen to on repeat, the rhythmic flow to dance to and the heartbreaking tune to shed a tear, its all here!
 

Image credits: Poster

Storytelling Conviction

Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidwans Producer-Director pairing, winning National Awards for their previous works, promises a story not to miss!

Image credits: Poster

Return to old-school Romance?

After a long time, the audience shall witness a film that reminds them of the Romantic Bollywood we all Cherish.
 

Image credits: Poster

Stunning Visuals

Diving back to the ‘mustard field’ era, the film has impressive visuals of locations and dance, splashing bright colours on screen.
 

Image credits: Poster
