Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's team to dedicate 1 seat to Lord Hanuman in every theatre in India- details

Adipurush, Prabhas' next film, will be released in theatres on June 16. As a gesture of respect for people's faiths, the filmmakers have stated that they would dedicate one seat in each theatre to Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush, Prabhas' next film, is one of the most awaited films of 2023. As the film will release on June 16, the makers have kickstarted the final leg of promotions. The makers have begun the last promotion round with only two weeks until the film's debut.

According to the new announcement, one seat in each theatre would remain empty during the Adipurush showing. This unsold seat will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman in order to honour people's beliefs. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, will be released in cinemas on June 16. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours

The film's creators have declared that one seat in each theatre would be devoted to Lord Hanuman. Every screening will have an empty seat. Their statement read, "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman."

About Adipurush:

Adipurush is a mythological film based on the Ramayana, an Indian epic. Om Raut wrote and directed the film. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage will play supporting parts with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu's next film title is after IPL team 'CSK'? Read details

The much-anticipated trailer for the film was released last month by the makers. The 'Adipurush' trailer had amazing graphics, spectacular moments, and a superb ensemble of performers bringing their A-game. This magnum work, which is a visual extravaganza, promises to take audiences to a mystical and mesmerising universe, almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen.

Adipurush Budget:

The film, which was made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, has encountered several setbacks from its beginning. Adipurush has seen it all, from Saif Ali Khan's 'Ravana is compassionate' remark to condemnation for shoddy VFX. The film is currently slated for a worldwide theatrical release in many languages.