Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu's next film title is after IPL team 'CSK'? Read details

    Venkat Prabhu and Vijay have settled on a title for 'Thalapathy 68'. And it is reported that the very catchy 'CSK' would delight Chennai Super Kings supporters.

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu's next film title is after IPL Team CSK-read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay, is now shooting non-stop with writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj's LEO. The actor surprised everybody by announcing his next with director Venkat Prabhu. According to reports, Venkat Prabhu and Vijay have settled on a title for 'Thalapathy 68', which is 'CSK' that would delight Chennai Super Kings supporters.

    Venkat is well-known for his love of cricket and devotion to Chennai Super Kings. It's also worth noting that Vijay was the team's brand ambassador a few years back. Furthermore, 'CSK' captain Dhoni is a close buddy of Thalapathy Vijay, making the title much more appealing.

    Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh bikini photos: Actress looks sizzling in colourful beach attires (PICTURES)

    A couple of days ago, the director Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay officially announced their project, bankrolled under the AGS Entertainment banner. The movie will feature music and background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. 

    The Kalpathi Aghoram's family is producing the movie. Ever since the movie was announced, there has been so much intrigue around the story, who is the female lead, and what it is all about. Today, there was an exciting buzz about the film's title.

    Also Read: The Kerala Story: Watch Adah Sharma's film for just Rs 99- read details


    However, an official update about the name is awaited.

    About LEO:
    Thalapathy Vijay's LEO stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Sandy Master, Mathew Thomas, and Janany Kunaseelan, among others, in crucial roles. Late veteran Manobala will be seen in the movie, which can be termed as his last onscreen presence.

    Philomin Raj and Manoj Paramahamsa are heading the departments of Editing and Cinematography for Leo. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film's background score and tunes. Leo will hit the screens for the Dasara festival on October 19.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 8:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kerala Story: Watch Adah Sharma's film for just Rs 99- read details RBA

    The Kerala Story: Watch Adah Sharma's film for just Rs 99- read details

    The Night Manager Part 2 trailer OUT: Witness Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor in action and vendetta mode

    The Night Manager Part 2 trailer OUT: Witness Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor in action and vendetta mode

    Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding RBA

    Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun on World Environment Day lets do do our small bit in whatever way we can RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun on World Environment Day: “Let’s do our small bit in whatever way we can”

    World Environment Day 2023: Jackie Shroff opens up on creating 'environmental' awareness with his plant vma

    World Environment Day 2023: Jackie Shroff opens up on creating 'environmental' awareness with his plant

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Revisiting the dynamic evolution of Test cricket jerseys as Rohit Sharma & Co. don new look osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Revisiting the dynamic evolution of Test cricket jerseys as Rohit Sharma & Co. don new

    Rakul Preet Singh bikini photos: Actress looks sizzling in colourful beach attires (PICTURES) vma

    Rakul Preet Singh bikini photos: Actress looks sizzling in colourful beach attires (PICTURES)

    Apple online store down ahead of WWDC 2023 gcw

    Apple online store down ahead of WWDC 2023

    Kerala revenue inspector caught red-handed while taking bribe; Here's how anr

    Kerala revenue inspector caught red-handed while taking bribe; Here's how

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 8950 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 8,950 on Flipkart! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon