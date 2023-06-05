Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu's next film title is after IPL team 'CSK'? Read details

Venkat Prabhu and Vijay have settled on a title for 'Thalapathy 68'. And it is reported that the very catchy 'CSK' would delight Chennai Super Kings supporters.

The actor surprised everybody by announcing his next with director Venkat Prabhu. According to reports, Venkat Prabhu and Vijay have settled on a title for 'Thalapathy 68', which is 'CSK' that would delight Chennai Super Kings supporters.

Venkat is well-known for his love of cricket and devotion to Chennai Super Kings. It's also worth noting that Vijay was the team's brand ambassador a few years back. Furthermore, 'CSK' captain Dhoni is a close buddy of Thalapathy Vijay, making the title much more appealing.

A couple of days ago, the director Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay officially announced their project, bankrolled under the AGS Entertainment banner. The movie will feature music and background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The Kalpathi Aghoram's family is producing the movie. Ever since the movie was announced, there has been so much intrigue around the story, who is the female lead, and what it is all about. Today, there was an exciting buzz about the film's title.

However, an official update about the name is awaited.

About LEO:

Thalapathy Vijay's LEO stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Sandy Master, Mathew Thomas, and Janany Kunaseelan, among others, in crucial roles. Late veteran Manobala will be seen in the movie, which can be termed as his last onscreen presence.

Philomin Raj and Manoj Paramahamsa are heading the departments of Editing and Cinematography for Leo. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film's background score and tunes. Leo will hit the screens for the Dasara festival on October 19.