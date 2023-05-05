The Kerala Story Review: Is Adah Sharma's film the NEXT Kashmir Files? Read THIS before booking ticket

Sudipto Sen's film The Kerala Story has sparked debate since the first teaser was aired. However, today the movie is out for the public after many disputes and controversies. Not just that, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed The Kerala Story and called it a propaganda movie aimed at communal polarization.

The film 'The Kerala Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, among others. Today, the film opens in theatres across India.

Controversial Subject: The film's teaser was released in November last year. It included a lady in a hijab who stated that 32,000 women had been converted and trafficked to areas such as Syria and Afghanistan. Many people were outraged, claiming that the film incited religious hatred.

Also Read: The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah reveals film being an 'uncomfortable truth'; know details

The film's trailer was published a few weeks ago. The film is based on genuine narratives of Hindu and Christian females in Kerala who were lured into love jihad by Islamists in Kerala before being transferred to Iraq and Syria to become ISIS fighters. The film released on May 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, according to the crew. People have already begun to express their feelings about the film. The hashtag KeralaStory is trending on Twitter.

Also Read: 'Kerala Story' an RSS propaganda to show state as hotbed of religious extremism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Check out here for some Twitter reactions to The Kerala Story.

DGP Orders Security for many Kerala theaters: As promised, The Kerala Story will be released today. DGP Shailendra Babu has directed that all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police protect the theatres where The Kerala Story will be shown. Additional precautions should be taken to avoid accidents. He also said that the controversial posters should be removed.

About the film:

'The Kerala Story' is a dramatic depiction of the heartbreaking and harrowing experiences of 32000 Kerala women radicalised to join the terrorist organisation ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). Many of the Kerala girls who allegedly joined ISIS were converted to Islam from Hinduism or Christianity in order to join the terrorist organisation ISIS. The film was termed "Brave," "Unapologetic," and "Unbiased" by the majority of the audience. It lauded the filmmakers for telling a story that few would dare to tell.

On the other hand, several organisations and political parties have called for a boycott of the film. The directors defended the film, claiming it is based on multiple true stories supported by years of research and should appeal to the audience.