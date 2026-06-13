Actress Gayathri Suresh is being trolled again, this time for a major football blunder. She claimed that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar play for the Brazil team. However, many people are also coming out to support her.

Actress and model Gayathri Suresh, who made her debut in the Kunchacko Boban film Jamna Pyari, is no stranger to online trolls. After working in several films, including in Telugu, Gayathri often finds herself in the news for her public statements. And now, she's going viral once again.

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This time, the reason is a football-related comment she made. Gayathri was at the Mentor Engineering College in Muvattupuzha for a World Cup Fans Celebration event. Interestingly, she was wearing a Messi No. 10 jersey.

After the event, as she was leaving, she answered a few questions from an online media channel. That's when she said that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar play for Brazil. When the reporter asked if both players were on the same team, Gayathri looked surprised.

Here's how the conversation went:

Media: Ronaldo?

Gayathri: Brazil.

Media: And Neymar?

Gayathri: Brazil.

Media: So, Neymar and Ronaldo are on the same team?

Gayathri: I'm leaving.

Media: No, no, what you said is correct.

Gayathri: It's correct, right?

Gayathri: Phew. The way he laughed, I got worried for a second.

As soon as the video came out, it went viral, and the trolls had a field day. However, a lot of people are also posting comments supporting Gayathri. "She's just an innocent girl... why are you guys trolling her?" one user asked.

Some even found a clever way to defend her. "What she said is technically correct. We shouldn't forget that there was a GOAT player named Ronaldo who played for Brazil," one person wrote, referring to the legendary Brazilian striker.

Other comments supporting her included, "She is a sweet, innocent person. She comes, gets trolled, and leaves. That's her cycle," and “Just leave her alone. Why do you guys keep trolling this poor girl? She's harmless.”