Folarin Balogun scored a brace and Christian Pulisic delivered a commanding display as host United States opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday.

USA Dominates Paraguay in WC Opener

Host United States opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign dominantly, securing a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday (local time), powered by a standout performance from Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic. Balogun scored twice, while Pulisic delivered a commanding display, constantly troubling the Paraguayan defence and playing a key role in multiple attacking moves as the hosts controlled proceedings from the start.

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The USA took an early lead in the 7th minute when Pulisic split the defence with a brilliant pass to Weston McKennie, which ultimately resulted in Damian Bobadilla turning the ball into his own net. Balogun then doubled the advantage in the 31st minute, finishing a precise cross from Pulisic.

Opening Statement. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yhWOQbVlV8 — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2026

Match Highlights

The forward added his second goal deep into stoppage time (90+8'), dribbling past two defenders before sealing a comfortable win for the hosts, who were in full control throughout the match.

Paraguay briefly reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute through Mauricio Magalhães, but failed to mount a sustained comeback against a dominant US side.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to rest Pulisic at half-time, replacing him with Sebastian Berhalter, as the USA managed their squad with an eye on a long tournament ahead.

Late in the match, Gio Reyna added further gloss to the scoreline with a stunning strike from distance, finding the top corner to cap off an emphatic opening win for the hosts.

Canada Draws with Bosnia and Herzegovina

In another Group fixture, Canada began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Cyle Larin scoring a late equaliser in the 78th minute to rescue a point.

What's Next

The United States will next face their upcoming Group opponent in Seattle, while Canada will take on Qatar in their next match in Vancouver.