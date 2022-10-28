Actress assault case: Setback for Malayalam actor Dileep, court rejects discharge petition

The Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam made it clear that the new charge of destroying evidence against Dileep and Sarath will remain and directed both to appear in court on October 31.

A court in Kerala has rejected the discharge petitions of accused Malayalam actor Dileep and his friend Sarath from the offence of destroying the evidence in the further investigation report of the 2017 actress assault case.

The Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam made it clear that the new charge of destroying evidence against Dileep and Sarath will remain and directed both to appear in court on October 31. The further trial will resume on November 10.

A court in Kerala has rejected the discharge petitions of accused Malayalam actor Dileep and his friend Sarath from the offence of destroying the evidence in the further investigation report of the 2017 actress assault case.

The Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam made it clear that the new charge of destroying evidence against Dileep and Sarath will remain and directed both to appear in court on October 31. The further trial will resume on November 10.

The court said the charges under section 204 (destruction of electronic record or document to prevent its production as evidence) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) under the Indian Penal Code were made out against the actor and Sarath.

The police had invoked these charges against Dileep and his businessman-friend in an additional charge sheet filed in July 2022 after carrying out a further investigation into the 2017 case based on some revelations made by director Balachandra Kumar.

The sexual assault survivor, an actress who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films as well, was allegedly abducted and molested in her car for two hours. The accused had allegedly forced their way into the vehicle on February 17, 2017, night and later escaped in a busy area. The prosecution claimed that the entire act was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress. In total, there are 10 accused in the case.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: I on OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch Mani Ratnam’s periodical drama

Also Read: Did Parvathy Thiruvothu announce her pregnancy? Here’s everything you need to know