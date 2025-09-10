Ravi Mohan’s Top 5 Tamil Blockbusters: From Jayam to Unakkum Enakkum
Ravi Mohan, fondly remembered for his impactful roles in Tamil cinema, has delivered some unforgettable hits. From his debut in Jayam to the beloved Unakkum Enakkum, here’s a look at his top 5 blockbusters.
Despite being a star kid, Kollywood actor Ravi Mohan carved his own path in cinema. Before becoming a hero, he worked as an assistant director for Kamal Haasan's Aalavandhan. He debuted with Jayam and delivered several blockbusters. Though facing setbacks recently, he once had a golden touch. Let's revisit his top 5 hits.
Jayam
Jayam marked Ravi Mohan's debut and instant recognition. Directed by his brother Mohan Raja, this Telugu remake showcased his natural acting and impressive dance moves. The chemistry between Ravi and Sadha contributed significantly to the film's success.
M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi
Following Jayam's success, Ravi starred in M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, another Telugu remake in Kollywood. Paired with Asin, the film beautifully portrayed a mother-son bond, with Nadhiya as his mother. The action sequences where Ravi fights for his father (Prakash Raj) are still thrilling.
Unakkum Enakkum
After a few flops, Ravi reunited with Mohan Raja for Unakkum Enakkum, a Telugu remake adapted for Tamil audiences. This marked a strong comeback for Ravi, starring opposite Trisha.
Peranmai
S.P. Jananathan directed Ravi in Peranmai, where he played an NCC trainer who thwarts terrorists with his students. Ravi's six-pack abs and action sequences were a turning point in his career.
Thani Oruvan
Ravi and Mohan Raja collaborated on an original script, Thani Oruvan. Ravi's portrayal of a cop in this kollywood movie, coupled with Hiphop Tamizha's music, made it his highest-grossing film.