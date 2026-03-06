- Home
Amid Affair Buzz, Thalapathy Vijay–Trisha Wedding Entry Compared With Jayam Ravi–Kenisha Pair
Amid affair rumours, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception together in Chennai, arriving in the same car and matching outfits, drawing comparisons with the recent buzz around Jayam Ravi and Kenisha Francis
Viral Appearance at Chennai Reception
Vijay and Trisha Krishnan grabbed attention after attending a wedding reception together in Chennai on Thursday. The event was hosted for the son of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh, drawing several big names from the Tamil film industry.
Matching Outfits Spark Online Buzz
Videos of Vijay and Trisha arriving at the venue in the same car quickly went viral on social media. The duo also wore matching coloured outfits, which further fueled speculation among fans. Their joint appearance immediately reignited rumours about their alleged relationship.
Comparisons With Another Controversial Couple
Soon after the videos surfaced, social media users began comparing them with another trending pair—Jayam Ravi and singer-producer Kenisha Francis. Reports suggest Ravi has also filed for divorce from his wife Aarti, making their public appearances together a topic of debate.
Vijay’s Divorce Case in Court
Meanwhile, Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filed for divorce in December 2025 at a family court in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu. The next hearing is scheduled for April 20. In her petition, she reportedly accused Vijay of having an extramarital affair discovered in April 2021.
Marriage That Began as a Fan Story
Vijay and Sangeetha’s relationship once symbolised a unique love story. The actor married his fan Sangeetha on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Their interfaith wedding followed traditional Hindu rituals. The couple later welcomed two children—son Jason Sanjay in 2000 and daughter Divya Saasha in 2005.
Fresh Debate After Public Appearance
Despite being married to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, Sangeetha largely stayed away from the spotlight. That is why Vijay and Trisha’s joint appearance at the AGS family wedding has triggered a fresh wave of discussion online, keeping fans and industry watchers closely following the developments.
