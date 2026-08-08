Actor-MP Dev rushed to see Mithun Chakraborty in the hospital right after returning to Kolkata from a shoot in Ladakh. Sharing an emotional picture, Dev said Mithun has always been like a father to him.

Actor and Trinamool MP Dev rushed to a private hospital on the Bypass on Friday night to visit an unwell Mithun Chakraborty. The veteran actor had recently undergone surgery. Earlier in the day, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and several others had also come to see him. Dev, who had just landed in Kolkata after a shoot in Ladakh, went straight to the hospital in the evening. He got quite emotional after meeting the senior actor.

Dev was in Ladakh for the shooting of his film 'Deshu 7' and returned to Kolkata on Friday. He is currently juggling multiple responsibilities for his Puja release. Besides being the producer and lead actor, he is also making his directorial debut with 'Deshu 7'. On top of all this, he has his duties as an MP. Despite such a packed schedule, he made it a point to visit Mithun Chakraborty. Dev even shared a picture of their meeting on social media, which clearly showed the warmth and affection in their relationship. In one photo, Mithun can be seen looking at something on Dev's mobile phone.

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In his post, Dev wrote for Mithun, “You've always been like a father to me. I wish you good health, happiness, and everything you deserve.” The bond between Mithun and Dev has always been more than just that of industry colleagues. Their mutual respect and fondness have often been in the public eye. Even though they belong to rival political camps, they have never let it affect their personal equation.

After Mithun joined the BJP, Dev has faced criticism from within his own party, the Trinamool Congress, for his closeness to the veteran actor. Their relationship has been a hot topic in political circles. But Dev has always stood his ground, making it clear that for him, personal relationships are above politics. Their on-screen chemistry as a father-son duo in the film 'Prajapati' was loved by the audience. After the film's success, Dev had expressed his wish to work with Mithun again, which had also sparked political commentary.

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However, Dev's stance has been firm: “I don't do the kind of politics that doesn't respect relationships.” For him, people and the bonds he shares with them are more important than their political affiliations. This hospital visit once again brought their special relationship to the forefront. By rushing to be by his 'father-like' figure's side despite his hectic schedule, Dev has shown where his priorities lie. The emotional pictures of their meeting have already gone viral and are winning hearts online.