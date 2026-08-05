Jiyaa Shankar revealed her engagement to boyfriend Kaaran through a series of romantic Instagram photos from their intimate ceremony. The post captured emotional highlights like the ring exchange and heartfelt moments between the couple. Celebrities including Genelia Deshmukh, Reem Shaikh and Sana Makbul congratulated them.

Jiyaa Shankar has officially announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Kaaran, delighting fans with a series of dreamy photos from their intimate ceremony shared on Instagram. The actress introduced Kaaran to the world for the first time through this heartfelt post, giving a glimpse into their romantic journey.

Dreamy Moments From The Ceremony

The pictures capture beautiful moments between the couple, with Jiyaa looking elegant in a yellow outfit while Kaaran kept it simple in a grey kurta paired with white pants. One standout image shows Jiyaa proudly flaunting her engagement ring, while another captures an emotional moment as Kaaran slips the ring onto her finger. The couple also shared a romantic kiss, adding to the charm of the celebration.

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A Heartfelt Note On Love

Alongside the photos, Jiyaa penned a touching note about finding love unexpectedly. She expressed how Kaaran brought joy into her life, stood by her during tough times, and made every long-distance goodbye feel deeply emotional. Calling him her best friend and “goofball,” she shared her excitement about spending her life with him and ended the message with a heartfelt “I love you.”

Celebs Pour In Wishes

The announcement quickly gained attention online, with fans and celebrities pouring in their love. Genelia Deshmukh, Reem Shaikh, and Sana Makbul were among those who congratulated the couple, along with several other industry friends.

About Jiyaa Shankar

Jiyaa Shankar, who has been part of the entertainment industry for over a decade, is known for her roles in shows like Kaatelal And Sons and Meri Hanikarak Biwi. She made her film debut with the Telugu movie Entha Andanga Unnave in 2013 and has since worked across Tamil and Telugu films as well. She also appeared in the Marathi film Ved alongside Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

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